SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List releasing TOMORROW on samsodisha.gov.in- Here’s how to download

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022: Department of Higher Education, DHE, will be announcing the SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List tomorrow, September 16, 2022 at 2 pm as per the official schedule. The students who applied for round 2 will be able to check samsodisha.gov.in after the second merit list is made public. A link on the official website will lead to the release of the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Second Merit List. Once the necessary information has been entered by the candidates, the merit list will display on the screen. The website's URL will go live at 2:00 PM.

Students who are chosen and given seats in the second merit list must move on to the following step. Admitted candidates must complete the online data update and ensure their admission from September 16, 2022, through September 19, 2022, including Sunday, at 5 p.m.

SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List: Important Dates

Events Date SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List for Round 2 16-Sep-22 SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List Time 2:00 PM Admission and online data updation of admitted students in second round September 16, 202 to September 19, 2022

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the website – samsodisha.gov.in

After that click on Higher Education Degree +3

Then click on the second selection merit list

Enter the details asked to

The result will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy

The data updating for accepted students will continue as planned until September 19, 2022, at 7 p.m. Candidates should be aware that registrations will also start and that a merit list for spot selection will also be published.