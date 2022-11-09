topStoriesenglish
SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022: Plus 3 phase 2 admission reporting begins TODAY- Check list of documents required

The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 schedule highlights that the candidates registered for Phase 2 and those who get their seats allotted will have to report to the allotted colleges/institutes from November 9, 2022 till November 11, 2022, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022: The Student Academic Management System, SAMS will be conducting the reporting process against the second merit list today. The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions Phase 2 Second Merit List's cutoff date for reporting to the assigned college is November 11. Candidates can report to the designated college between November 9 and November 11 after the merit list was made public on November 7. The merit list is available on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in, for candidates who have registered for Phase 2 but have not yet done so.

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website -samsodisha.gov.in
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on the relevant link provided for Plus 3 Degree admissions
  • Then they will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link for Phase II Merit list.
  • In the next step, candidates will have to enter their college type, stream, college name, district and subject
  • Post submitting the details, the SAMS Odisha Merit list 2022 will be displayed on screen
  • Download the same and take its printout for future references

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: List Of Documents Required

  • Original Certificates
  • Three passport-size colour photographs
  • School or College Leaving Certificate
  • Conduct Certificate
  • Migration Certificate, if any
  • Class 10th certificate for verification of date of birth
  • Mark sheet of the Higher Secondary (+2) Examination
  • Pass Certificate
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Certificate in respect of Weightage (if applicable)

The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 schedule highlights that the candidates registered for Phase 2 and those who get their seats allotted will have to report to the allotted colleges/institutes from November 9, 2022 till November 11, 2022. For the selected candidates, the data updating will also begin on November 9, 2022, and the last date is November 12, 2022. 

