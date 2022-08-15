SAMS Odisha 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha is conducting the registrations for Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus Three 2022. Candidates can apply for admission to the first year of Plus 3 undergraduate programs at SAMS Odisha by visiting samsodisha.gov.in, the organization's official website. Phase 1, Phase 2, and Spot Admission are the three stages of the SAMS Odisha admissions procedure.

The DHE Odisha will compute the marks of students passing from CBSE, ICSE, and other boards before creating the SAMS Plus 3 selection list. ALSO READ: REET 2022 answer key expected TOMORROW

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: Normalisation of Marks

Equivalent Marks = 600 X (x/y), Where, x = Total marks secured, y = Total full marks.

Additionally, if two applicants selected the same college, the same courses, and earned the same marks on the plus two board exam then:

The applicant with the highest English score will be given precedence for the Arts & Commerce track. For the Science Stream, the candidate's English and Chemistry scores, in that order, will be the decisive factors.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission: List Of Documents Required

Original Certificates

Three passport-size color photographs

School or College Leaving Certificate

Conduct Certificate

Migration Certificate, if any

Class 10th certificate for verification of date of birth

Mark sheet of the Higher Secondary (+2) Examination

Pass Certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

Certificate in respect of Weightage (if applicable)

The DHE Odisha has additionally made it possible to correct application form mistakes with the aid of the Admission-in-Charge (AIC) throughout the admissions process. Candidates have until August 25 to submit their SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission applications. On August 31, students will receive their initial merit list. The following procedure will be used to create the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 merit list of students who passed the Class 12 test from the CBSE, ICSE, and other boards.



