SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022: Phase 2 Second merit list to be RELEASED TODAY at samsodisha.gov.in- Here’s how to check

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022: Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha is scheduled to release the second merit list for phase two of Plus 3 admissions today. The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions Phase 2 Second Merit List will be made public at 2 PM in the second half. Students can view the results after they are announced on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in. According to the schedule provided by SAMS Odisha, candidates must report to the colleges and institutions assigned to them based on the merit list that was published today. The reporting date to the college under the first merit list was October 31, 2022. Candidates will be able to view the merit list after it is made public today.

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website -samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant link provided for Plus 3 Degree admissions

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link for the Phase II Merit list.

Candidates will have to enter their college type, stream, college name, district, and subject

Post submitting the details, the SAMS Odisha Merit list 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take its printout for future references

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) is a comprehensive gateway that offers a single location for electronic course admissions across the State as well as a number of e-Services to students at the institution level.