Samsung Galaxy S23 FE a gateway to striking camera and powerful processor

Samsung Galaxy S23 series, comprising the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra, is receiving a phenomenal response from the buyers. The new and improved design, faster chipset and powerful camera has already helped the Samsung Galaxy S23 series to mark several key milestones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series offer flagship level performance without any compromise and to offer similar experience at an affordable price, Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 FE in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a gateway to the Samsung ‘S-series’ experience. Designed to cater to a wide audience, the Galaxy S23 FE is the most powerful FE edition launched by the company till date. It boasts a range of attractive features that includes a striking camera and a credible and powerful processor that offers uncompromised gaming without any stutter. Cutting edge camera, premium design, long battery life and neat UI makes the Galaxy S23 FE a suitable choice for a wide range of buyers. Take a look at the flagship features of the S23 FE.

Gaming

Talking about the gaming experience, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is powered by a 4nm Exynos 2200 chipset that offers blistering performance. Vapour chamber cooling allows you to game for a long duration without worrying about the heating issues. The 4500mAh battery that offers up to 22 hours of video playback helps you to enjoy the game without the ‘battery-low’ notification popping up. Ray Tracing feature in the S23 FE makes lights and shadow in the game imitate the real world. This helps users to enjoy gaming without straining their eyes over a long period.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE sports a triple camera setup at the rear with a flagship grade 50MP primary camera with detail enhancer and 3X optical zoom. The camera is capable of capturing minute details clearly without any noise of pixelation. The front facing camera helps to take social media worth selfies and portraits in lifelike colours. When it comes to video, the phone allows you to capture 8K video and the Nightography system helps to get smooth and straight videos, even in the dark.

Display

The Galaxy S23 FE features a large 6.4-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers ultimate viewing experience. 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1450 nits of peak brightness with vibrant colours contracts helps to enhance the overall experience of gaming and video consumption.

Design

The metal and glass design of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers it a premium look and a great in-hand feel. The dynamic design of the phone is backed by a variety of options that you can pick from a beautiful colour palette that includes Mint, Purple and Graphite options. Just like other Samsung products, the S23 FE also takes positive steps towards sustainability through the use of eco-conscious materials.

Durability

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a reliable partner for your adventures as it features an aluminum frame that makes the phone both light and durable. The Gorilla Glass protection for the display allows the Galaxy S23 FE to be used without any fears of cracks. IP68 water and dust resistance for the S23 FE further adds to the durability of the device.

Price

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offered in India in two storage options - 128GB and 256GB priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively, however Samsung is offering upgrade bonus on the device and there are bank cashbacks also available for the smartphone. Buyers can also opt for a low-cost EMI plan of 24 months and get the Galaxy S23 FE at just Rs 67 per day. Buyers can pick from three colour options - Mint, Purple and Graphite. Net Effective Price is inclusive of INR 10,000 benefits.

