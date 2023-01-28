'Sanatan Dharma India's Rashtriya Dharma': Yogi Adityanath in Poll-Bound Rajasthan

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said on Friday that "Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India" and demanded that all citizens obey it while presiding over the restoration and consecration of the idol programme at the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Bhinmal, Rajasthan.

CM Yogi urged people to launch a campaign to rebuild damaged sacred sites along the lines of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during his speech to the audience. CM Yogi and Union Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat planted Rudraksha during this occasion.

Also read: Rajasthan Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Visit Key Gujjar Areas in Congress-Ruled State

Chief Minister Yogi further remarked, "If our religious places have been desecrated during any period, then a campaign for their restoration must be launched on the lines of Ayodhya where the construction of a grand temple of Lord Rama is going on after 500 years with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All of you devotees contributed to the construction of this grand national temple of Lord Rama, representing national sentiment.

Jalore, Raj |Sanātana Dharma India's 'Rashtriya Dharma'.Rising above selfishness,we connect to 'Rashtriya Dharma'. Country remains secure...if our religious places were desecrated,restoration campaign begins. Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya began after 500 yrs..:UP CM(27.1) pic.twitter.com/DMEJy1WCZT — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

"CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the entire countrymen pledge to respect their heritage and preserve it. The restoration of Lord Neelkanth`s temple again after 1400 years on a grand note is an example of respect for and protection of heritage, he added.

CM Yogi said that the land of Rajasthan is the focal point of coordination of religion, karma, devotion, and power. "If you want to understand the real secrets of religion, then it is necessary to come to Rajasthan.

(With ANI Inputs)