Sudarsan Pattnaik

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urges people to make masks at home through his breathtaking creation

Sudarsan too has appealed to people to join the ‘Mask India Movement’ through his sand art creation on a canvas.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@sudarsansand

New Delhi: As India fights the coronavirus pandemic, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has urged people to take care of themselves and others and make their own masks at home. With the outbreak of the deadly disease, there could be a shortage of maks and the government has also shared ways for a do-it-yourself (DIY) face masks that can be made out of a clean cloth. Sudarsan too has appealed to people to join the ‘Mask India Movement’ through his sand art creation on a canvas.

“Protect yourself & others. Let's make our own mask at home. Join the #MaskIndia movement. My today’s installation SandArt on canvas. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe,” he tweeted with a breathtaking picture of his work

Take a look:

The Delhi government and other states have made it compulsory for people to wear face masks while stepping outside their homes as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill. In India, the total number of cases as of Wednesday evening is 4,714 and the death toll is 149.

Sudarsan PattnaikSudarsan Pattnaik sand artCoronavirusmaskshomemade masks
