Sandeep Malik To Release ‘Dhokha’ On December 3

Sandeep Malik is a successful filmmaker, actor and singer who has produced multiple films. His 'Ishq Nahi Jismani Hai Ruhani', which was released on 14 February 2023 is an award-winning film and has won hearts of millions. With the release of ‘Dhokha’ all set for December 3, he has once again emerged as a Bollywood star. Malik has said that because his mother Prem Malik’s birthday is on December 3, he is very keen to release ‘Dhokha’ on that day.

The movie 'Dhokha' will be released on December 3, 2024, at 7:00 pm on the YouTube channel:

https://youtu.be/hJgwGXvFiOI?si=dNofLL2533Bkw79l

‘Dhokha’ is a comedy-murder-mystery which is written and directed by Malik and fans are waiting eagerly for the film. Malik's songs like ‘Mai Re’, ‘Bhole Shankara’ and many more have proved that he is full of natural talent and has the potential to reach great heights. After ‘Dhokha’ he will release his upcoming and very popular film 'Khali Lifafa’ on Mother’s Day.

Malik, who has faced many hurdles in his film and music career, exemplifies how the never-give-up attitude can make wonders and re-emphasises the fact that there is no shortcut to success.

​(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)