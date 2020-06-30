Sandesara brothers PMLA case: ED to question Congress leader Ahmed Patel on June 30

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) will interrogate senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday (June 30) in connection with the Sandesara brothers money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According sources, the ED team will arrive at Ahmed Patel's residence at 11 am to question him. Before the senior Congress leader, the ED has questioned his son Faizal Patel and his son-in-law Irfan Siddiqui many times.

Chetan Sandesara and Gagan Dhawan were frequest visitors of Ahmed Patel's house, disclosed Sandesara's employee Sunil Yadav earlier in front of the ED.

Sunil Yadav has reportedly alleged that Irfan Siddiqui used to visit Chetan Sandesara (Director Sandesara Group) at Pushpanjali Farms in Delhi, while Chetan Sandesara would also visit Irfan's Vasant Vihar residence.

Yadav further stated that Chetan allegedly used to hand over huge amounts of cash to Irfan Siddiqui.

Ahmed Patel, who is a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, holds the post of treasurer in the grand old party. Earlier, he was also political secretary to UPA chairperson and Sonia Gandhi.

The ED is also probing Sandesara brothers' alleged nexus with some high-profile politicians. Currently, Sandesara brothers are stated to be based in Nigeria, from where India is trying to extradite them.

The ED had registered a criminal case against them in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud case on the basis of a CBI FIR and chargesheet.