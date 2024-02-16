Sandeshkhali Case: Can Lok Sabha Summon West Bengal DGP, SHO Over Violence? Check What Rule Says

West Bengal, which has been witnessing violence and atrocities against women for the last few decades - first under the Left and now under Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, is again on the boil over the Sandeshkhali incident and attack on the BJP leaders and a team of the Enforcement Directorate. The case of Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal has been under discussion for several days.

Now, the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha has summoned the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, DGP, and other senior officers of the concerned district at 10:30 am on February 19. Several committees have toured the area, Section 144 has been imposed, protests continue, clashes have occurred, the High Court has taken a suo-moto cognisance, and along with it, there is growing tension between the BJP and the ruling party TMC in the state. The whole incident started with a clash. Now, the heat has increased from Kolkata to Delhi. Now, the question is- Can the DGP of West Bengal be summoned to the Lok Sabha for the violence?

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal and other senior officials based on the complaint of West Bengal BJP President and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar. Majumdar has alleged violation of special rights while alleging misconduct, cruelty, and causing serious injuries. According to the notice from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the committee has asked the Chief Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, Police Director Rajiv Kumar, District Magistrate Sharad Kumar Dwivedi of North 24 Parganas, Bashirhat Police Superintendent Hussain Mehdi Rahman, and Additional Police Superintendent Parth Ghosh to appear on February 19. After the prevention of the visit to Sandeshkhali, Majumdar got injured in a clash with the police personnel. BJP workers are protesting against the alleged atrocities on women by TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters.

The Constitution has granted various rights to the Parliament and its members at different levels. The purpose behind this is to ensure that there is no hindrance to the Parliament and its members in fulfilling their duties. The basic essence of these rights is to protect the dignity, freedom, and independence of the Parliament. Violation of special rights means any action that prevents the Parliament or any of its members from performing their duties. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha forms the Special Rights Committee consisting of 15 members. This committee investigates whether there has been a violation of special rights or not.

In the case of violence in Sandeshkhali, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar from Balurghat has complained to the Special Rights Committee. In fact, if any Member of Parliament feels that he is being prevented from performing his duty, he can raise a case of violation of special rights. If the Special Rights Committee finds someone guilty, it can recommend punishment. As a penalty, the committee can warn the concerned person by issuing a notice or even sending him to jail.

What is happening in Sandeshkhali?

The village of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas has become the centre of political turmoil for a month. There are serious allegations of sexual harassment against local Trinamool Congress leaders by women. There is a protest against it. It started on January 5 when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the Sandeshkhali residence of influential Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with the money laundering case involving millions of rupees in a ration distribution scam. During this, supporters of Shahjahan not only stopped ED officials from entering the house but also physically assaulted the team members of the Central Investigation Agency, running almost 74 km from the city to escape from the village.

District Council member Shahjahan has been absconding since then. His associates claim that the area is largely under his control. After the incident of ED, a large number of women took to the streets, alleging that Shahjahan and his men forcibly occupied their land for shrimp cultivation and had been sexually harassing them for many years. Facing the media, many women narrated their ordeal by hiding their faces.