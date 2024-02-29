trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726049
Sandeshkhali Violence: West Bengal Police Arrests Key Accused Shahjahan Sheikh

Shahjahan Sheikh will be produced before the court today at 2pm.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 07:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sandeshkhali Violence: West Bengal Police Arrests Key Accused Shahjahan Sheikh

New Dehi: West Bengal police arrested Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh  on Wednesday. The TMC leader was arrested from the Minakhan area in North 24 Parganas in the early hours of Thursday morning. 

Speaking to ANI, SDPO of Minakhan, Aminul Islam Khan said Shahjahan Sheikh was taken to Basirhat Court and will be produced before the court at 2 pm today. With Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest, the police are now on high alert to maintain law and order in the region.

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing widespread protests against Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader. Sheikh and his close aides have been accused of sexual harassment and land-grabbing.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both state police and central agencies unable to trace him.

