close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Jaiswal

Sanjay Jaiswal appointed Bihar BJP chief, Satish Punia to head Rajasthan

Sanjay Jaiswal represents Paschim Champaran constituency of Bihar in Lok Sabha.

Sanjay Jaiswal appointed Bihar BJP chief, Satish Punia to head Rajasthan

New Delhi: The BJP central leadership on Saturday appointed Sanjay Jaiswal, its chief whip in Lok Sabha, as the head of its Bihar unit while it decided to give the reigns of party affairs in Rajasthan to a young face - Amer`s MLA Satish Punia.

Sanjay Jaiswal represents Paschim Champaran constituency of Bihar in Lok Sabha.

Jaiswal will be replacing Nityanand Rai, who was appointed as Minister of State for Home in Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Council of Ministers.

Punia, the BJP spokesperson in Rajasthan, is considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and is a Jat leader.

Live TV

The post was vacant since the death of Madan Lal Saini. 

He was also a Rajya Sabha MP who died at AIIMS in June this at the age of 75.

Besides, the party central leadership also appointed Ajay Kumar as general secretary (Organisation) of BJP`s Uttarakhand unit. 

All organisational appointments were announced by BJP general secretary Arun Singh after party president Amit Shah approved it.

Tags:
Sanjay JaiswalBihar BJP chiefSatish PuniaRajasthan
Next
Story

Pakistan takes back dead soldiers from LoC after raising white flag

Must Watch

PT3M29S

5W1H: Maharashtra government says 'No' to implementation of Motor Vehicle Act