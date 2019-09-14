Sanjay Jaiswal appointed Bihar BJP chief, Satish Punia to head Rajasthan

New Delhi: The BJP central leadership on Saturday appointed Sanjay Jaiswal, its chief whip in Lok Sabha, as the head of its Bihar unit while it decided to give the reigns of party affairs in Rajasthan to a young face - Amer`s MLA Satish Punia.

Sanjay Jaiswal represents Paschim Champaran constituency of Bihar in Lok Sabha.

Jaiswal will be replacing Nityanand Rai, who was appointed as Minister of State for Home in Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Council of Ministers.

Punia, the BJP spokesperson in Rajasthan, is considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and is a Jat leader.

The post was vacant since the death of Madan Lal Saini.

He was also a Rajya Sabha MP who died at AIIMS in June this at the age of 75.

Besides, the party central leadership also appointed Ajay Kumar as general secretary (Organisation) of BJP`s Uttarakhand unit.

All organisational appointments were announced by BJP general secretary Arun Singh after party president Amit Shah approved it.