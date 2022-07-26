Union Minister Narayan Rane has made a serious allegation that Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut conspired with NCP chief Sharad Pawar to remove Uddhav Thackeray from the post of Chief Minister. Rane strongly criticized Sanjay Raut in a press conference today. "Sanjay Raut is happy. Because Raut completed the work given by his mentor Sharad Pawar. Sanjay Raut is a clown. I don't consider him a journalist. This clown is making Uddhav Thackeray dance. Sanjay, how much you exposed Uddhav Thackeray? Sanjay, stay happy at home," said Rane.

"Sajay Raut completed the work given by the Guru"

"Betel nut to kill Eknath Shinde"

"Naxalites were given task to kill Eknath Shinde, this is not the first attempt."

"Who killed Ramesh More. Who killed Jayendra Jadhav, who killed a Thane corporator? When Narayan Rane left the Shiv Sena in 2005, gangsters in the country and outside the country were given suparis. But then I didn't speak, because I was able to face it, I was saved by virtue of my parents. Those who gave my betel nut told me that you should be careful, if not we, others will do it," Rane said at this time.