Mumbai: Amid the ongoing political rebellion in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case in connection with the re-development of Mumbai`s Patra Chawl case and said that he would "seek time". Earlier today, Raut was summoned by the anti-corruption agency pertaining to a money-laundering case but Raut refused to attend the interrogation claiming that he wants to stay with the party, for now, ANI reported. He said that he prefers to stay with the party in the time of crisis and will seek time from Enforcement Directorate. However, the Shiv Sena leader assured that he will go to ED soon and seek some other day.

"I knew ED is going to summon me, I won’t kneel down. No matter what the rebel MLAs do, I will not go to Guwahati. I am Balasaheb`s Shiv Sainik and I will stay with my party. I will not appear before the ED tomorrow. I will seek time from ED, but will definitely go after some time," Raut said addressing the media persons.

Raut also alleged that the ED summon was a conspiracy to prevent him from supporting his party during a crisis as over 40 Shiv Sena leaders turned against the current MVA alliance and have been camping in Assam against Uddhav Thackeray.

Asserting that he would not attend ED summon, Raut said that even if he is beheaded, he "will not take the Guwahati route."

The development comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra in which rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are camping in Guwahati.

In April this year, the ED had also attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut`s wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibaug, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, who is a close associate of the Sena leader.

Politics has become a circus: Aditya Thackeray

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Tourism Minister and Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya said on ED summon to close aide Raut said that this has become a circus now.

Targeting the Centre over it, Aaditya Thackeray said, "This is not politics, this has now become a circus."

Aaditya Thackeray threw another dare at rebel Shiv Sena leaders to come face to face and tell him what's wrong with the government.

(With ANI inputs)