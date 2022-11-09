topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SANJAY RAUT

Sanjay Raut walks out of Mumbai jail after over 3 months, waves at Shiv Sena supporters

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut was in custody since July 31 when he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 07:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sanjay Raut walks out of Mumbai jail after over 3 months, waves at Shiv Sena supporters

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (November 9, 2022) stepped out of Mumbai jail after a court granted him bail in a money-laundering case. Raut waved to hundreds of Shiv Sainiks who had gathered outside the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai awaiting his release. Raut was granted bail by a special court in a money laundering case a few hours back.

As the word spread that Raut got bail, Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the special court and burst firecrackers and smeared each other with 'gulal'.

Many Sainiks also assembled outside the residences of Sanjay Raut in suburban Bhandup and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra.

Raut was in custody since July 31 when he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the Patra 'chawl' (tenement) redevelopment project.

Earlier in the day, a special court granted bail to Raut following which the ED approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of the bail order and an interim order for a stay on the same. The Bombay HC, however, refused to grant an urgent stay on the bail and stated that it can not pass such an order without hearing both parties. It posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The lower court had also granted bail to the parliamentarian's associate and co-accused Pravin Raut.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674
DNA Video
DNA: India to become 'leader' of G-20 countries
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 8, 2022
DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?