Sanjay Raut walks out of Mumbai jail after over 3 months, waves at Shiv Sena supporters

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (November 9, 2022) stepped out of Mumbai jail after a court granted him bail in a money-laundering case. Raut waved to hundreds of Shiv Sainiks who had gathered outside the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai awaiting his release. Raut was granted bail by a special court in a money laundering case a few hours back.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut released from Arthur Road jail after Mumbai's PMLA court granted him bail in Patra Chawl land scam case earlier today. pic.twitter.com/9LnLnmV3aI — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

As the word spread that Raut got bail, Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the special court and burst firecrackers and smeared each other with 'gulal'.

Many Sainiks also assembled outside the residences of Sanjay Raut in suburban Bhandup and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra.

Raut was in custody since July 31 when he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the Patra 'chawl' (tenement) redevelopment project.

Earlier in the day, a special court granted bail to Raut following which the ED approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of the bail order and an interim order for a stay on the same. The Bombay HC, however, refused to grant an urgent stay on the bail and stated that it can not pass such an order without hearing both parties. It posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The lower court had also granted bail to the parliamentarian's associate and co-accused Pravin Raut.