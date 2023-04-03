Sanjay Raut Targets PM Narendra Modi Again, Says 'Display PM's Degree Outside New Parliament'

Mumbai: Touching upon a touchy issue, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s academic degree should be displayed at the grand entrance of the new Parliament building, here on Monday. Speaking to the media, Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut wondered why the PM`s degree is being guarded as a `secret`, creating doubts in peoples` minds.

"Some people are calling the PM`s degree a fake... I sincerely believe that the degree in Entire Political Science is historical and revolutionary. Hence it should be displayed at the grand entrance of our new Parliament so that people stop raising doubts about it," said Raut.

The Sena (UBT) leader said that when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought details about the PM`s degree, he was denied the same and even slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000. "What is there to hide when asking for the PM`s degree"? Now we feel that Modi himself must come forward and clear the air on his educational degree," Raut urged.

Contending that the PM`s degree is `fake`, the party`s newspapers, "Saamana" and "Dopahar Ka Saamana" have editorially slammed Modi and said the degree matter is once again being raised in political circles.

Meanwhile, Raut also alleged that the recent communal violence in Bihar and West Bengal has been orchestrated by the ruling BJP. “The violence happening in West Bengal is planned, sponsored, and targeted by BJP...Wherever elections are nearing and BJP is fearing their loss, or where BJP government is weak there are riots,” Raut alleged.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The violence happening in Bengal is planned, sponsored & targeted by BJP...Wherever elections are nearing & BJP is fearing their loss, or where BJP government is weak there are riots: Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction pic.twitter.com/ZwTthyzeBb — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

On Sunday night, Sena (UBT) President and former CM Uddhav Thackeray thundered at Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and touched upon the delicate issue while taking a swipe at the recent doctorate awarded to state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Some get their degrees, others earn it... It seems that even PhDs are up for sale now... There`s one who keeps flaunting it and another who hides it... What is there to conceal, the college awarding the degree should be proud of their distinguished alumnus. But instead, those questioning (the PM`s degree) and asking to see it, are penalized with a fine," Thackeray said.

Raut went a notch further, alleging how many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have also acquired such dubious degrees and termed it as a matter of serious concern for the country.

On Friday, the Gujarat High Court set aside a 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing Gujarat University to provide the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s MA degree to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The court in turn imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 over this suit. Reacting to it, Kejriwal alleged, "There can be two reasons why the Prime Minister is not showing his degree."

“It is either because of his ego he doesn’t feel the need to show it to anyone but this kind of behaviour is not valid in a democracy. The other question that arises is that the degree might be fake,” the Delhi CM said.

आज ये साबित हो गया कि भारत के प्रधानमंत्री एक अनपढ़ प्रधानमंत्री हैं



जिस PM को 140 करोड़ लोगों ने चुनकर भेजा, उसकी डिग्री क्या है पता नहीं चलना चाहिए?



डिग्री पूछने पर जुर्माना कर देते हैं?



हास्यास्पद बयान देते हैं, न Science का पता है, न इतिहास-भूगोल पता है



—MP @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/ajsCi3Z2hO — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 31, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday also targeted the Prime Minister. At a press conference, Sanjay Singh criticised the Prime Minister for making ridiculous statements and claimed that he had little knowledge of science or history or geography.

