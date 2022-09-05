NewsIndia
SANJAY RAUT

Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended again by 14 days in money laundering case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been arrested in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 12:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mumbai: A special court here on Monday extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by another 14 days in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'. Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

He was produced before special PMLA judge MG Deshpande at the end of his judicial remand on Monday.

The court extended his judicial custody by another 14 days.

The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".

Sanjay RautShiv Senamoney laundering casePatra ChawlMumbai Patra Chawl land case

