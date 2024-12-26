The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa for allegedly distributing cash to voters in the New Delhi constituency from where AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is the sitting MLA. AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrived at the ED office to file the complaint.

#WATCH | Delhi | AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrives at the ED office to file a complaint against BJP leaders Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa for allegedly distributing cash to voters in the New Delhi constituency from where AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is the sitting… pic.twitter.com/FBW4RXPRQY December 26, 2024

The AAP MP visited the central probe agency's office and submitted a complaint. The development comes after Delhi CM Atishi alleged that saffron party leader Parvesh Verma was distributing cash to women in the New Delhi constituency.

"They have only received the complaint. No official has assured us of any action. What the ED will do, I can’t say. They have provided an official receipt for the complaint," Singh said after filing the complaint, as quoted by India Today.

On Wednesday, a bitter political confrontation ensued in Delhi over Parvesh Verma distributing Rs 1,100 among women of the New Delhi assembly constituency, with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal calling him a "traitor" and Chief Minister Atishi demanding his arrest. Kejriwal, who has held the seat since 2013 and is the AAP's candidate from the constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls, also claimed that Verma is the BJP's chief ministerial face in the elections and asked Delhiites if they wanted such a CM.

A defiant Verma, however, asserted that he has launched a scheme to help women with the financial assistance of Rs 1,100 through the 'Rashtriya Swabhiman', an organisation founded by his father. In a dig at the AAP chief, the BJP leader said he was only helping people and "not distributing liquor like him". The BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya also hit out at Kejriwal in a post on X, charging that the "liquor scam accused" was offering "gyan" over who would be the chief minister.

Kejriwal is an accused in an excise policy-related money laundering case and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year. He was released from jail in September after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

