'Sanjay Singh Not My Relative...': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Distances Self As Ministry Suspends New Body

New Delhi: Former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has distanced himself from the controversy over the suspension of the newly elected WFI body by the Union Sports Ministry. He said that he had nothing to do with the wrestling federation anymore and that he had to focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Singh, who is also the MP from Nandini Nagar, where the U-15 and U-20 nationals were announced to be held before the end of this year, said that the WFI elections were held on the directions of the Supreme Court and the body was formed democratically. He also denied that the new WFI president Sanjay Singh was his relative and said that the nationals were decided to be held in Nandini Nagar to resume the sports activities and not waste a year of young wrestlers.

He said that whatever decision had to be taken would be taken by the new federation, which was suspended by the ministry on Sunday over its ‘hasty’ announcement to hold the nationals.

The ministry issued a letter stating that the decision was taken by Sanjay Singh without giving sufficient notice to the wrestlers, without following the provisions of the WFI constitution, and without involving the secretary general of the federation.

The letter also alleged that the new WFI body was in complete control of the former office bearers, who are facing allegations of sexual harassment of the players. The ministry said that the actions of the new WFI body demonstrated a blatant disregard for the established legal and procedural norms, violating both the WFI’s constitutional provisions and the National Sports Development Code.

The ministry added that adherence to governance norms was vital for ensuring fair play, transparency and accountability, and building trust among athletes, stakeholders, and the public.

