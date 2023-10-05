New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is up in arms over the arrest of its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is accused of involvement in a corruption case related to the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. On Thursday, more than 100 AAP workers were detained by the Delhi police as they staged a demonstration in central Delhi, near the AAP office at DDU Marg. They chanted anti-government slogans and demanded Singh’s immediate release. The AAP workers have been protesting in several parts of India after Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday.

Several prominent AAP leaders, such as Atishi Marlena and Reena Gupta, joined the protest and slammed the BJP for misusing the ED to silence the opposition. The party claims that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) targeted Singh for exposing the Adani Group’s misdeeds in Parliament.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also condemned Singh’s arrest and said that it was illegal and showed Modi’s nervousness. He warned that the BJP would arrest more opposition leaders before the elections.

The arrest of Singh also sparked outrage among the leaders of the INDIA alliance, who expressed their solidarity with the AAP. The AAP has announced that it will hold another protest outside the BJP headquarters on Thursday to oppose Singh’s arrest.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also criticized the BJP-led government for using the ED to intimidate its opponents. He said that it was Modi’s habit to “scare through the ED”.