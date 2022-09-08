New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (September 7, 2022) slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh for tearing off Delhi LG's legal notice and said that it shows "disregard" of the party towards the Constitution and the law of the country. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that Singh's disregarding of the legal notice also shows his frustration as AAP is facing corruption charges and is finding it tough to parry the allegations. Tiwari also said that no leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is ready to speak on the corruption in the Excise Policy of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

"Singh tore the legal notice of LG in frustration which also shows disregard of his party towards the Constitution and law of the country," he said.

MP Shri @ManojTiwariMP is addressing a Press Conference. https://t.co/o7aHrLfVXk — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) September 7, 2022

Singh, notably, is one of the AAP leaders who have been sent legal notices by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after they claimed that he was involved in a Rs 1,400-crore "scam" during his tenure as the KVIC chairman.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh said that the Delhi LG misappropriated crores of rupees making payments to "ghost artisans" when he was the chairman of the KVIC, and demanded his "immediate" sacking and a probe against him by the central agencies. Addressing a press conference, Singh backed his claims by referring to a 2016 Patna High Court order on payment of wages to artisans and findings of a CVC inquiry into the alleged disbursement of crores of rupees to "ghost artisans".

As he made the allegations, he tore the defamation notice sent to him by the LG recently, saying such notices can neither intimidate him nor stop him from "telling the truth".

Singh also asked Saxena to respond to his allegations using his personal social media handle, saying the official handle of the Raj Niwas "belongs to the Delhi LG, not you".

"Delhi LG V K Saxena is a very corrupt and dishonest person. When he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), he gobbled crores of rupees of at least 2.5 lakh workers, who did sewing and embroidery work, and turned the KVIC into a den of corruption," he said.

CVC ने जांच में पाया

जिस Account में ₹2-3 लाख थे, वहां 3 Crore का Cheque काटा गया।



CVC ने पूछा तो कहा-Post Date का चेक काटा और जब Cheque दिखाने को कहा तो कहते कि उस पर चाय गिर गई थी



ये सब घपला Vinai Saxena के KVIC Chairman रहते हुआ है।



- @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/GEXNlafier September 7, 2022

He demanded that the BJP-led Centre immediately sack Saxena as the Delhi LG and order a probe by the CBI and the ED against him.

