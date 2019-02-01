हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi

Sanjiv Ranjan appointed as the India's envoy to Colombia

The 1966-born IFS officer had served as Deputy High Commissioner of India to Mauritius from 2006 to 2009.

Sanjiv Ranjan appointed as the India&#039;s envoy to Colombia
Image Courtesy: Twitter/Indembarg

New Delhi: India today appointed Sanjiv Ranjan as its new Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia, Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.

Ranjan, who is the current Ambassador to Argentina, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said in a statement.Ranjan who is a 1993 batch Indian Foreign Service officer holds a bachelors in Economics from Delhi University and an M.A. in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Between 1995 and 2009, he held diplomatic positions in Indian Embassies in Madrid, Lima and the Permanent Mission of India, New York interspersed with tenures at the External Affairs Ministry.The 1966-born IFS officer had served as Deputy High Commissioner of India to Mauritius from 2006 to 2009.

New DelhiIndia envoy to ColombiaMinistry of External AffairsAmbassador Sanjiv Ranjan
