Sanskrit

'Sanskrit is a symbol of pride, identity of India': Rajasthan Board of Revenue chairman, Rajeshwar Singh

The IAS officer said Sanskrit is the life of India's philosophy, art, spirituality and history.

'Sanskrit is a symbol of pride, identity of India': Rajasthan Board of Revenue chairman, Rajeshwar Singh
representational Image

Jaipur: Chairman of the Board of Revenue in Rajasthan Rajeshwar Singh on Saturday (August 28) said the Sanskrit language is a symbol of pride and identity of India.

He was addressing the 'Talk Show' organised under the joint aegis of Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy, Directorate of Sanskrit Education, and Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University under 'Sanskrit Week'.

He said, "Sanskrit is a symbol of the pride of India. India is recognised in the whole world as a religious, spiritual and cultural nation because of Sanskrit."

The IAS officer said Sanskrit is the life of India's philosophy, art, spirituality and history.

According to a statement issued here, Singh while explaining the linguistic nature of Sanskrit said that the ancient language integrates and enriches classical and folk language traditions.

(With agency inputs)

