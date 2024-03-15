Santiago Martin: From Labourer To 'Lottery King'; Story Of The Number 1 Electoral Bond Buyer

New Delhi: As soon as the Election Commission Of India released the data for the electoral bonds on its portal, the question which was on almost all people's minds since this case began: who would have bought the bonds of highest worth?

The question has been answered, the Future Gaming and Hotel Services of Santiago Martin has emerged as the number one electoral bond buyer with bonds worth Rs 1368 crore.

Who Is Santiago Martin?

Santiago Martin is the founder and chairman of the Martin Group of Companies who began his life as a labourer in Myanmar and then started a lottery business in Coimbatore. Starting from lottery Santiago's businesses now range from Real state to software and technology.

Martin's charitable trust website narrates his journey, commencing as a labourer in Yangon, Myanmar, the Hindustan Times reported. In 1988, he returned back to India and established a lottery enterprise in Tamil Nadu.

Return From Myanmar And The Lottery Business

Martin returned to India from Myanmar and started a lottery business in 1988, the Martin Lottery Agencies Ltd in Coimbatore at the tender age of 13. He expanded from Coimbatore to other southern regions of Karnataka and Kerala. He further built his empire on the hopes and dreams of the common man expanding his business to Maharashtra, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya.

Santiago Martin: Political Connection And Controversies

Famously known as 'Lottery Martin,' Santiago's name was attached to most of the political scandals about the left in Kerala state. Martin also made controversial headlines with fraud allegations of the Skkim Government of over Rs 4500 crore.

Arrest Under AIADMK Regime

Martin had close ties with DMK and was known to bring fortunes to the party but when the AIADMK came to power Lottery King was arrested along with hundreds of the DMK leaders under land grab charges and the Goondas Act. However, Santiago Martin was released on bail after Madras High Court quashed his detention. Martin was facing CBI chargesheets for several lottery cases and was jailed for 8 months.

One of the latest crackdowns on Martin was in May 2023 when ED attached Rs 457 crore under Money Laundering (Prevention) Act with the case that was allegedly linked to a loss of over 900 crores to the Sikkim government.