'Sara paisa barbad': BJP’s Ajay Sehrawat mocks Akhilesh Yadav for 'meowing cheetah' tweet

New Delhi: Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight Namibian cheetahs in the Kuno National Park on Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav made fun by posting a video of a cheetah where the big cat was seen meowing inside its box. "Everybody was waiting for a roar. But it turned out to be a member of the cat family," Yadav wrote on Twitter.

Hours after Yadav’s tweet, BJP Delhi spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat reacted to SP chief’s remark and said that the money that went into Akhilesh Yadav's studies in Australia is a waste. Sehrawat mocked at Akhilesh for his apparent 'ignorance' that cheetahs do not roar. "Ye Australia se padhe hai... sara paisa barbad," the BJP leader tweeted.

Ye Australia se padhe hai... Sara paisa barbad pic.twitter.com/XLmywLhJQi September 17, 2022

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also took reacted to Akhilesh Yadav's tweet and said, “Rahul has many competitors…but this gentleman is closest in the race to the bottom.”

Rahul has many competitors - but this gentleman is closest in the race to the bottom https://t.co/zovJRXszGA — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@Rajeev_GoI) September 17, 2022

Not only political leader, but many social media users also corrected Samajwadi Party chief that cheetahs do not roar like lions, tigers or leopards as they have a different bone structure in their voice box. Many netizens also mocked him and pointed out that it's not his mistake that he did not know as cheetahs went extinct in 1952.

Seven decades after the cheetahs became extinct in India, eight members of the species arrived in the country from Namibia by a special flight on Saturday morning as part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the majestic animal in Indian forests, and three of them were released into a special enclosure at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) by PM Modi.