Saradha chit fund scam: SC notice to former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar on CBI's appeal challenging anticipatory bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to former Kolkata commissioner Rajeev Kumar on a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the anticipatory bail granted to him in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case. The top court sought response from Kumar on why his anticipatory bail should not be cancelled.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, heard CBI's appeal and asked the probe agency why they need Kumar's custody.

The former Kolkata top cop was granted interim protection from arrest by the Calcutta High Court on October 1. Challenging the High Court's order, CBI had moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to him.

The Division Bench of the high court had asked Kumar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety in order to get the anticipatory bail.

The bench of Justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta had, however, ordered Kumar to appear before the CBI whenever the probe agency summoned him for questioning in connection with the case. The court had also asked the CBI to give a 48-hour notice to Kumar whenever they want to quiz him.

Kumar, the 1989-batch IPS officer, is accused of destroying evidence related to the Saradha chit fund (Ponzi) scam when he headed the special investigation team of the West Bengal Police to probe the matter before it was transferred to the CBI.

The former Kolkata top cop is presently posted as Additional Director of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The Saradha Group of companies had allegedly duped people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments.