Saradha Scam: 'I Want CBI To Question Suvendu And Me Jointly', Claims TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh

Saradha Chit Fund Scam: In order to investigate the mystery surrounding Saradha chit fund Scam mastermind Sudipta Sen's letter naming Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question both him and Adhikari, a BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition, jointly. The court is claimed to have been ordered to send the letter to the central investigative agency on Wednesday in response to Ghosh's petition at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court filed on Wednesday for an inquiry to scrutinize the letter.

Without using Ghosh's name, Adhikari expressed support for the CMM instruction. On Wednesday, he declared, "Sudipta Sen was compelled to write the letter by an accused who had served three and a half years in prison. I am fully aware of his visit to the presidential jail to coerce the man into writing the letter. I explained the strategy behind the letter in a letter to the CBI." In December 2020, Adhikari requested that the CBI look into the situation in a letter.

TMC Spokesperson Demands

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kunal Ghosh stated: "I want the CBI to question Suvendu and me jointly to determine whether the funds from the Saradha Fund were transferred to the Contai Municipality via bank draft or not? Why should the CBI spare Suvendu?"

Saradha Mastermind: Controversial Letter

Sudipto said in his letter that the Contai Municipality had received large sums of money in crores in cash and bank draft for the approval of a 22-story building in Contai in 2011-2012, according to court sources. The idea, however, was not approved, and he did not receive his money back.

Saradha Scam Details

The Saradha scam refers to a major financial fraud that took place in India, primarily in the states of West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha. The scam came to light in 2013 when the Saradha Group, a conglomerate with various businesses including real estate, media, and chit funds, collapsed. Saradha Group operated a chit fund scheme, where investors were promised high returns on their investments. The company lured people, particularly those from low-income backgrounds, with the promise of significant profits. However, it was later revealed that the company was running a Ponzi scheme, using funds from new investors to pay off existing ones. As the scam unraveled, it was estimated that Saradha Group had collected billions of rupees from investors. The money was primarily used to fund the lavish lifestyles of the company's promoters and pay off high commissions to agents who brought in new investors.

Impact On Investors

The scam had a significant impact on the affected investors, many of whom lost their life savings. The fallout of the scam led to protests, arrests, and investigations by multiple agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Several high-profile individuals, including politicians and bureaucrats, were alleged to have been involved or benefited from the scam. As a result, the scam had political implications and caused a lot of public outrage.

Over the years, numerous arrests have been made, and some individuals involved in the scam have been convicted and sentenced. However, the legal process is ongoing, and many affected investors are still waiting for their money to be recovered. The Saradha scam remains one of the largest financial frauds in India's history and serves as a reminder of the risks associated with unregulated investment schemes.