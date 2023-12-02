trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694523
Sarangpur Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Gotam Tetwal (BJP) vs. Smt. Kala Mahesh Malviya (INC)

Sarangpur, Rajgarh district, saw an 84.34% voter turnout in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Key candidates include Gotam Tetwal (BJP) and Smt. Kala Mahesh Malviya (INC).

 

The Sarangpur Assembly constituency, situated in the Rajgarh district, is among the 230 legislative constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. On November 17, 2023, voters exercised their democratic right, with the results of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 set to be announced on December 3.

As per the Madhya Pradesh Election Commission, the state has a total of 5,61,36,229 voters, inclusive of 75,304 service voters. The demographic breakdown includes 2,88,25,607 male voters, 2,72,33,945 female voters, and 1373 third-gender voters.

Key contenders in the Sarangpur constituency for the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are Gotam Tetwal (BJP) and Smt. Kala Mahesh Malviya (INC), alongside several independent candidates. The voter turnout for Sarangpur in the 2023 elections reached an impressive 84.34%.

In the 2018 elections, Kunwarji Kothar from the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious, defeating Kala Mahesh Malviya of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 4381 votes. This reflects the dynamic electoral engagement within the constituency.

