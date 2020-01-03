Sarvakar's grandson seeks Maha govt's help to register case against Rahul Gandhi, others

After a booklet claiming that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had a "physical relationship" with Nathuram Godse was distributed at Congress Seva Dal camp in Madhya Pradesh, his grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Friday (January 3) shot off a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to give his consent to register cases against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Seva Dal and all others related to the incident.

In his letter, he expressed his disappointment at the constant attempt made by the Congress party to malign Sarvakar's name. He wrote, "Savarkar sacrificed for the country. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had called Savarkar 'the heroic son of the country'. But her political heir Rahul Gandhi and his party workers are defaming Savarkar for selfish gains. Since 2000, after the Congress Party lost power in different states they have been doing this. To insult Savarkar is not just an insult to his family but to the entire country. Therefore, it should be stopped."

The booklet, titled `Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer?` gave a reference citing page 423 the `Freedom at Midnight` book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, which states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his "political guru" Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

Taking strong objection to this, Ranjit insisted that as per IPC a criminal case can be filed against Gandhi and others for hurting the sentiments of crores of patriots of Maharashtra. He even sought an audience with CM Thackeray but was unable to meet him today.