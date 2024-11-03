Sat Sharma Replaces Ravinder Raina As J&K BJP President

Jammu And Kashmir News: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Sat Sharma as president of the saffron party's Jammu and Kashmir unit. He is set to replace Ravinder Raina. A party communication said Raina has been made a member of its national executive. Sharma has been at the helm earlier as well and is an experienced organization person.

Raina's tenure was over long ago. He was in the chair since 2018. The change of guard is a natural exercise as the BJP prepares for organizational elections, BJP sources told news agency PTI. The saffron party is likely to have new presidents in more states in the coming days and weeks.

Sat Sharma was appointed the working president of the J&K unit of the saffron party BJP on September 9 earlier this year. He has been a former minister in the previous BJP-PDP government, representing the Jammu West constituency after winning in the 2014 assembly elections. He held the Housing and Urban Development portfolio.

Ravinder Raina, newly appointed in the national executive of the BJP, had contested from the Nowshera constituency in the assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in October. He lost the constituency to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) Surinder Choudhary.

The saffron party secured 29 seats in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The JKNC's Omar Abdullah is the current chief minister of J&K, as the Congress-NC alliance won the elections.

The BJP had gotten 25.64 per cent vote share followed by the National Conference with 23.43 per cent and Congress with 11.97 per cent. This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

