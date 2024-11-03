Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2815232https://zeenews.india.com/india/sat-sharma-replaces-ravinder-raina-as-jk-bjp-president-2815232.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR NEWS

Sat Sharma Replaces Ravinder Raina As J&K BJP President

The BJP appointed Sat Sharma as president of the saffron party's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 11:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sat Sharma Replaces Ravinder Raina As J&K BJP President The BJP appointed Sat Sharma as president of the saffron party's Jammu and Kashmir unit. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu And Kashmir News: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Sat Sharma as president of the saffron party's Jammu and Kashmir unit. He is set to replace Ravinder Raina. A party communication said Raina has been made a member of its national executive. Sharma has been at the helm earlier as well and is an experienced organization person.

Raina's tenure was over long ago. He was in the chair since 2018. The change of guard is a natural exercise as the BJP prepares for organizational elections, BJP sources told news agency PTI. The saffron party is likely to have new presidents in more states in the coming days and weeks.

Sat Sharma was appointed the working president of the J&K unit of the saffron party BJP on September 9 earlier this year. He has been a former minister in the previous BJP-PDP government, representing the Jammu West constituency after winning in the 2014 assembly elections. He held the Housing and Urban Development portfolio.

Ravinder Raina, newly appointed in the national executive of the BJP, had contested from the Nowshera constituency in the assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in October. He lost the constituency to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) Surinder Choudhary.
The saffron party secured 29 seats in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The JKNC's Omar Abdullah is the current chief minister of J&K, as the Congress-NC alliance won the elections.

The BJP had gotten 25.64 per cent vote share followed by the National Conference with 23.43 per cent and Congress with 11.97 per cent. This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

(With agencies inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK