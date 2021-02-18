हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Satish Sharma

Satish Sharma, veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister dies aged 73

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister Captain Satish Sharma dies in Goa. The 73-year-old former Congress MP was the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas from 1993 to 1996. Several Congress leaders expressed condolence on his death.

Satish Sharma, veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister dies aged 73

Panaji (Goa): Veteran Congress leader and former union minister Captain Satish Sharma dies in Goa. The 73-year-old former Congress MP was the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas from 1993 to 1996.

Born on October 11, 1947 in Andhra Pradesh`s Secunderabad, Sharma had pursued Airlines Transport Pilots Rating Course and received his education at Kansas city in USA. He became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1986 and later represented Amethi in 1991 in Lok Sabha.

Several Congress leaders expressed condolence on his death, Priyanka Gandhi, General Secretary of the Congress, expressed her grief at the news saying, "Captain, generous of heart, steadfast in friendship and loyal to the end. A life well lived. I will miss you deeply."

While, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Shrama epitomised dedication and loyalty. "Deeply saddened at the demise of Capt. Satish Sharma, Former Union Minister. Capt. Sharma epitomised dedication and loyalty. Condolences to the family and friends," Surjewala tweeted.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury paid his tributes to the leader saying, "Sad that Captain Satish Sharma departed. Long standing colleague in the Rajya Sabha, he was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee that I chaired for many years. Deepest condolences to his family." 

