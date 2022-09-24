NewsIndia
SADHGURU

Satsang, support to Kashi temple: Sadhguru marks Enlightenment Day in Varanasi

Sadhguru visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered his support to the temple team in the beautification of corridor walls to improve the aesthetics of the space. 

Written By  Sanjeev Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 10:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sadhguru spent the day with participants of ‘Kashi Krama' on his enlightenment day
  • Kashi Krama is a sacred walk organised by Isha Foundation to experience Kashi
  • Sadhguru also visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered his support

On his Enlightenment Day on Friday, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru spent the day with participants of ‘Kashi Krama’, a sacred walk organised by the organisation to make people experience Kashi. People came from all corners of the world to imbibe the spiritual discourse which was followed by a powerful meditation practice guided by Sadhguru. The Satsang was also streamed LIVE on Sadhguru’s YouTube channel.

Earlier in the day, Sadhguru visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered his support to the temple team in the beautification of corridor walls to improve the aesthetics of the space. When Sadhguru visited Kashi in 2012, he saw the city as “fabulous and filthy”. Commending the changes that have been brought about in the city since Prime Minister Narendra Modi became MP from Varanasi, he remarked, “What has happened in the last eight years is miraculous.”

During his discourse, Sadhguru delved into bringing a balance between the feminine and masculine aspects of one’s life and answered some burning questions of the people gathered there. 

Continuing the momentum of the global ‘Save Soil Movement’, Sadhguru will be visiting Assam where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with the Assam government to bring up the organic content of the soil to 3-6 per cent. Assam will become the 10th Indian state to come on board with ‘Save Soil’.

