Satyendar Jain Back In Tihar After 9 Months As SC Rejects Bail Plea; Arvind Kejriwal Hails Him A Hero

Delhi: Satyendar Jain, the ex-Delhi health minister and AAP member, re-entered Tihar Jail on Monday following the Supreme Court's rejection of his bail request in a money laundering case earlier that day. Reacting to the incident Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to 'X’ to express his sentimets saying that Jain is a hero for all Delhi people (Dilli wallas). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained the AAP politician on May 30, 2022, accusing him of money laundering via four companies purportedly associated with him.

“He is a hero for all Dilli wallas. He made arrangements for providing 24x7 electricity, free electricity, good govt hospitals and mohalla clinics. Feel extremely sad for him and his family. God bless him,” Delhi CM wrote.

"Jain arrived at Tihar jail in the evening. He was taken to jail number 7 after the formalities of lodging him in the prison were completed," stated a jail official. According to officials, the 69-year-old underwent a medical examination before being allocated to a separate cell within the prison, reported PTI.

Jain departed from his Saraswati Vihar home in northwest Delhi at approximately 5:45 pm to turn himself in at the jail. Prior to his surrender, he hugged his wife and other family members. Accompanied by his wife and a relative, Jain travelled in one car, while other relatives followed in a separate vehicle. Jain has two daughters.

The Supreme Court denied an oral plea from Jain's legal representative to grant him a week's grace period to surrender. On January 17, the SC had reserved its decision regarding his standard bail appeal. Jain had been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 26, 2023, on medical grounds after an incident in Tihar Jail's bathroom. This bail was subsequently extended over time. In June of the previous year, he underwent spinal surgery.

Jain had appealed to the highest court to contest the Delhi High Court's decision on April 6, 2023, which rejected his plea for regular bail in the case. He was arrested based on a CBI FIR filed against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.