New Delhi: After a picture of Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, went viral, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday (June 10) that he was being taken to a hospital the previous day. In the picture that went viral on social media, Jain can be seen sitting inside a car. Kejriwal, however, refused to make any comment on his jailed minister. "He is in ED custody and I cannot say much since we have no direct contact. I am in no position to make any comment on this. He was taken to hospital yesterday. Whatever happened in the hospital... when he was a little better, he was taken back," IANS quoted the AAP convenor as saying.

AAP has been consistent in its support of its minister with the Delhi CM claiming earlier that the Centre has admitted in the court that Satyendar Jain is not an 'accused'.

Sharing Jain’s picture where he seems in a disheveled state, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh tweeted, “This is the person who gave the model of Mohalla Clinic to the country and saved Rs 300 crores of the Delhi people by building 5 flyovers. This picture of @SatyendarJain is a black stain on Modi and his Maina (ED). The country will never forgive you.”

ये वो शख़्स है जिसने देश को मोहल्ला क्लिनिक का मॉडल दिया 5 Flyover के निर्माण में दिल्ली की जनता का 300 करोड़ रु बचाया।@SatyendarJain की ये तस्वीर मोदी और उनकी मैना (ED) पर काला दाग है।

ये देश तुम लोगों को कभी माफ़ नही करेगा। pic.twitter.com/ejO4KcLLFb — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 10, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, after a Delhi court extended Jain’s custody till June 13, his lawyer claimed that the Delhi Health Minister was suffering from post-COVID sleep apnea, and had to be taken to a hospital as he was unwell. As per ANI, Advocate Rishikesh Kumar, lawyer of Satyendar Jain said, "Sleep apnea was one of the problems that he (Satyendar Jain) was facing since he recovered from COVID-19. When he came out of the court, he was not feeling well and was later sent to a hospital." In May, the ED had arrested Delhi’s Health Minister under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Following Jain’s arrest, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been allocated additional charge of the minister’s portfolios including Health, Home, Power, Water and Industries.

