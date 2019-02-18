हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vows to de-escalate India-Pakistan tensions

The remarks came as the Saudi Crown Prince, who was in Pakistan on a two-day visit, prepared to leave Islamabad for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saudi Arabia vows to de-escalate India-Pakistan tensions
Reuters photo

Islamabad: Saudi Arabia on Monday vowed to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan following last week`s suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 49 CRPF personnel.

The remarks came as the Saudi Crown Prince, who was in Pakistan on a two-day visit, prepared to leave Islamabad for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, who is travelling with the royal, told the media here that his country would try to de-escalate tensions between the two neighbours and see how differences between them could be resolved peacefully, Efe news reported.

"Our objective is to try to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, neighbouring countries, and to see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully," he said.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) took responsibility for the February 14 attack. Islamabad has dismissed New Delhi`s allegations of its involvement in the attack. 

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan summoned its High Commissioner in India, Sohail Mahmood, for "consultations" amid the tensions.

Saudi ArabiaIndia-Pak tensionJammu and KashmirCRPF personnalAdel al-Jubeir
