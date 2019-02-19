हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saudi crown prince

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman lands in India, PM Narendra Modi receives him at airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a tweet saying India is "delighted to welcome" the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@MEAIndia

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday arrived in New Delhi for a one-day visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the airport to receive the Saudi Crown Prince and the Prime Minister welcomed his guest with a tight hug.

Amid the all-out efforts being made by Modi government to diplomatically isolate Pakistan for its involvement in ghastly terror attack on CRPR personnel in Pulwama, the Crown Prince had praised the efforts made by Pakistan for ensuring peace and stability in the region. He has also announced investments worth USD 20 billion for Pakistan.

The Crown Prince arrived in New Delhi after concluding his two-day tour of Pakistan. During his Pakistan, the Crown Prince said dialogue was the only way to resolve "outstanding issues" between India and Pakistan. 

After the Crown Prince arrival, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "A new chapter in bilateral relations. Breaking protocol, PM @narendramodi personally recieves HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia as he arrives on his first bilateral visit to India!"

The Crown Prince is scheduled to hold talks with PM Modi on Wednesday and official sources said during his meeting with the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Modi would hold talks over ways to enhance defence ties between the two nations, PTI reported.

The MEA said in a statement that the Crown Prince will leave New Delhi around 11:50 PM on Wednesday and it is expected that he will leave for China from India.

The visit of Crown Prince is of huge significance as it comes in the backdrop of the heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama by a suicide bomber owing allegiance to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

(with PTI inputs)

Saudi crown princeMohammad Bin SalmanSaudi crown prince IndiaSaudi crown prince India ModiMohammad bin Salman India PM Modi
