Saurabh Panjwani Celebrates The Amazing Rakshabandhan Spirit With Photography

Saurabh Panjwani is a magician with a camera and a Pied Piper when it comes to kids’ photography. He likes to keep his pictures very natural, raw and simple without much use of props. His main focus remains “the expressions of kids.” He is a pro when it comes to clicking absolutely natural, candid shots when it comes to the most difficult subject to shoot – kids.

The task gets more difficult when it is a festive occasion like Rakshabandhan around the corner. But, as we said, Saurabh’s skills make him just the right man to click the most beautiful pictures of brothers & sisters dressed in their traditional best, getting ready to celebrate the festival of sibling camaraderie. He recently posted an amazing Rakhi click on his social media handle, much to the delight of his followers. Saurabh has said that Rakshabandhan is a festival very close to his heart and that is why he enjoyed this occasion every year.

Rakshabandhan, like every other Indian festival, is celebrated with great festive spirit. The occasion sees siblings in the best attires, sharing rakhi, the bond of love and respect for each other, and declaring their love for each other. Sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers’ wrist, do a little aarti, and feed him chocolates, sweets, nuts, etc. Brothers reciprocate this show of love with gifts for their sisters, a video message and, of course, chocolates.

No doubt that Rakshabandhan 2020 is quite different from the past every Rakshabandhan that the country has celebrated. But the spirit of festival remains intact. So, even if brothers and sisters are not able to meet each other, there will be phone calls, video calls, gift couriers to be sent and received and India will continue to be on the path to recovery from this dreaded pandemic. Speaking about celebrating Rakshabandhan under COVID-19 era, Saurabh says, “With the world going digital, it is the new normal to get everything online. Be it essentials or luxuries! Everyone has come up with super creative gifting options for the people to choose from. Online shopping has picked up, for rakhi & other gifting occasions as well.”

Saurabh recalls how handmade sweets also lend a special touch to festivals like Rakshabandhan. In fact, sisters who are expert cooks even take to the kitchen to cook their brother’s favorite dish and treat his taste-buds. However, if as a sister, you are not so experienced in the kitchen, you can still go for slightly simpler recipes like Besan Laddoo, to add a personal touch to the festivities.

