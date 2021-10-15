Savarkar turned Cellular Jail into 'teerthsthan': Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (October 15) paid homage to Vinayak Savarkar and hailed his contribution to India’s freedom struggle. After visiting the prison in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where Savarkar was kept while he served his sentence by the British government, Shah said that the freedom fighter turned the Cellular Jail into 'teerthsthan'.

“Savarkar turned Cellular Jail into a 'teerthsthan' (shrine). He gave a message to the world that you may mete out as much torture as you want but can't block his rights - 'making my country independent is my birthright'. Savarkar accomplished this here,” said Shah.

He also praised revolutionary Sachin Sanyal who was sent to ‘Kala Pani’ twice.

“Today, I visited the cell of Sachin Sanyal and garlanded his portrait. It was an emotional moment for a person like me. Perhaps he was the only one among all these freedom fighters who was sent twice to 'Kala Paani',” Shah said.

The home minister further noted the contributions of West Bengal and Punjab in the freedom movement.

“West Bengal has made great contributions to our freedom struggle. When I came here, I respectfully read the list of the names of all the freedom fighters that were kept here until 1938. Bengal and Punjab have the pride of having the highest number of freedom fighters,” he said.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands where he will be taking stock of various development initiatives. He arrived at Port Blair at around 3.45 pm today.

He was received at Veer Savarkar International Airport by Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi and MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma, along with officers of the local administration, an official said.

Shah, shortly after his arrival, visited the National Memorial Cellular Jail and laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Column.

