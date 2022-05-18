After conducting a series of successful events in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sadhguru advanced further into the Middle East and reached Bahrain also known as Peral the “Island of Pearls.” In yet another display of grit and determination Sadhguru rode straight from 4.30 PM to 12.30 AM to reach Bahrain. After weathering cold, rain and snow in Europe, the Middle East expectedly welcomed him to sandstorms. While leaving Riyadh, Sadhguru braved through the sandstorm with gusts of wind at 65 kmph that even made his front wheel wobble.

Beginning his engagements in the country, Sadhguru met with CEO of the Supreme Council for Environment, Dr. Mohamed Mubarak Bin Daina, HE Sheikha Hala, Director of the Culture and Arts Directorate at the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiques, and HE Ambassador of India to Bahrain, Piyush Srivastava at the Bahrain Fort, Manama to discuss the Save Soil movement. A huge number of Save Soil supporters flocked at the Fort to greet Sadhguru and voiced their support for the movement.

Warmly welcomed at the Indian Embassy, Sadhguru met the Embassy staff and addressed the media on the Save Soil movement. A tree planting session was followed by an event in the Embassy where Sadhguru addressed the prominent businessmen and other Ambassadors on the movement.

On day 56 of the 100-day lone motorcycle journey, Sadhguru then attended the public event at Bahrain National Museum in Manama to spread the message of the movement. HE Sheikha Hala, Director of the Culture and Arts Directorate at Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities and HE Piyush Srivastava Ambassador of India to Bahrain expressed their support for saving soil.

The #SaveSoil journey reaches Bahrain!

.@SadhguruJV will be in Manama, Bahrain on Day 56 of the 100-day lone motorcycle journey. Hear him speak about the movement, the journey so far and more.

Join Live at https://t.co/aNI9H0uVF7 #SaveSoilManama

15 May | 8 PM AST, 10:30 PM IST pic.twitter.com/iMbXaW5L6t — Conscious Planet #SaveSoil (@cpsavesoil) May 15, 2022

Sadhguru, who was addressing the audience on the eve of the Buddha Pournami, started with reminding the significance of the day and briefly narrated the story of enlightenment of Gautam Buddha. Speaking on the catastrophic impact of soil extinction Sadhguru pointed that the forced migration as a result of dying soil will have devastating consequences on women and children. He also cited the Sudan war for fertile land that claimed 260,000 lives, half of which were of children below the age of 6 reflecting the impact a dying soil can have on the vulnerable population. Forced migration will have devastating consequences on women and children, so the women of the world must stand up to ensure this doesn’t happen.