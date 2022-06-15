Mumbai: The delightful youth of Dharavi invite Sadhguru for a visit during his short stay in Mumbai, as part of his arduous 30,000km lone motorcycle Save Soil journey across 27 nations. In an extravaganza of performances, the children express their gratitude towards Sadhguru for staking his life to Save Soil. They perform rap, hip hop, and classical dance which they have learned as part of the Dharavi Dream Project that aims to empower children through music and dance.

In a heartfelt response to the soulful show, Sadhguru shares that of all the performances and artists he had the privilege of witnessing during the Save Soil journey, seeing these children put on such a show was a very tender moment for him. "Artists of the nation have performed, some of them are very accomplished artists, well known artists, but I must tell you, this really touches my heart," said Sadhguru.

Contributing to a graffiti mural a few of the children had painted in honor of the Save Soil movement that showed Sadhguru overlooking a tree with the hashtag SaveSoil, Sadhguru adds a loving touch, spray painting the words ‘Love You’ with his signature.

Sadhguru later tweeted some pics saying, “Dearest Children of Dharavi, so very touched by the generosity of your performance and the sweetness of your devotion to our Mother Soil. May the love in your hearts replenish the land of Maharashtra. Let us make it happen. -Sg #SaveSoil”

The Dharavi visit came after a spellbinding evening of magical performances and addresses at the Jio Convention Center which hosted the public Save Soil event. Attended by the honorable Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra Aaditya Thackeray, Soca King Machel Montano, Juhi Chawla, the Meet Bros and Khushboo Grewal, the event drew in a remarkable 10 thousand people of exceptional enthusiasm.

The Minister extended the government’s full support towards the movement and exchanged MoUs with Sadhguru making Maharashtra the fifth Indian state to officially join the global movement - Save Soil.

In India, nearly 30% of fertile soils in the country have already become barren and are incapable of yield. The primary objective of the Save Soil Movement is to urge all nations of the world to mandate a minimum of 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils through urgent policy reforms. Without this minimum organic content, soil scientists have warned of the imminent death of soil, a phenomenon termed ‘soil extinction.’

Save Soil event in New Delhi

At a Save Soil event in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Sadhguru in expressing his wholehearted recognition of the critical need for and value of the movement. Sadhguru presented the Soil Policy Handbook to the Prime Minister, which offers practical, scientific solutions that governments can put into action based on the soil type, latitudinal positions, and agricultural traditions of a given nation.

These Indian states have expressed support for movement

Since Sadhguru’s arrival in India, the Governments of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have expressed their full support for the movement and to galvanize on-the-ground action.

Since the start of his lone motorcycle journey which began on March 21, 2022 and covered Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East, Sadhguru reached the Western port city of Jamnagar, Gujarat on May 29. During the Indian leg of the journey across 9 Indian states, he has passed through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The movement, till date, has touched billions while 74 countries have agreed to act to save their nations’ soils. To a topic undeniably absent in mass awareness, since the start of Sadhguru’s journey across 27 nations, over 2.7 billion people have spoken about soil.

Over 15 lakh children in India have written to the Prime Minister, requesting him to act to save the nation’s soil and their collective future. More than 65,000 students from more than 300 schools in over 25 districts of UP have written letters to the Prime Minister.

