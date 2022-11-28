topStoriesenglish
'Say NO to RAGGING’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after Dibrugarh University student jumps off hostel building

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to the students to oppose ragging after a shocking ragging incident came to light at Dibrugarh University wherein a student jumped from the hostel building. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Assam CM tweeted, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care".

The Assam Chief Minister said, "I appeal to students, say NO to Ragging."

 

 

It may be noted that a student of Dibrugarh University allegedly jumped from the second floor of a hostel building of the University on Saturday night after being fed up with ragging by his seniors for the past few days. The incident took place on Sunday when the Dibrugarh University student, identified as Anand Sharma, jumped off from the second floor of the hostel where he was residing to rescue himself from the alleged ragging by his seniors.

The student was critically injured and was shifted to a private hospital where he has been admitted to ICU. As of now, the condition of the victim remains critical.

The victim's family has lodged a formal police complaint in this matter. Authorities have also said that the investigation has been launched and they will take strict action against the culprits on the run.

(With ANI Inputs)

