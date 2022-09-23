NewsIndia
SBI CLERK RECRUITMENT 2022

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Hurry! last days to apply for over 5000 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

The application process for over 5000 clerical posts in SBI will soon end, candidates can apply for the Junior Associate post on the official website- sbi.co.in till September 27.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Last date to fill the SBI Clerk application form: September 27, 2022
  • Candidates applying for the posts must be between 20 to 28 years of age as on August 1, 2022
  • No application fee for SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS cabdidates

Trending Photos

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Hurry! last days to apply for over 5000 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India will soon conclude the application process for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre. Candidates ho have not applied for Junior Associate posts in SBI can apply for over 5000 posts by visiting the official website- sbi.co.in till September 27, 2022. Check the eligibility criteria, application fee and other important details below.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting date of SBI Junior Associate application process 2022: September 7, 2022
Last date to fill the SBI Clerk application form: September 27, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country. ALSO READ- SSC CGL 2022 notification out! Check vacancy details, direct link here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

Candidates applying for the posts must be between 20 to 28 years of age as on August 1, 2022  

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022. SBI Official Notification

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 750 application fee while SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS categories are exempted from paying the application fees. ALSO READ- FCI Recruitment 2022: Government Job Alert! Over 5000 vacancies at fci.gov.in, direct link here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected through online tests consisting of Preliminary and Main exams and tests of specified opted local languages.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022- Direct Link To Apply
 

Live Tv

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022sbi clerk syllabussbi clerk apply onlinesbi clerk exam date 2022sbi vacancy 2022sbi.co.in careerssbi clerk syllabus 2022NABARD Recruitmentsbi clerk 2022 apply onlinesbi recruitment 2022 apply onlinesbi clerk vacancy 2022sbi clerk previous year question papersbi junior associatesbi clerk previous year paperwww.sbi.co.in recruitment 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022