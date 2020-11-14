SBI PO 2020 Prelim exam for 2000 posts from Dec 31: Know everything about the application process

SBI PO recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the exam dates for SBI PO 2020 on its official website — sbi.co.in. The SBI PO 2020 application form will be released in online mode on November 14 and the last date for filling the form is December 4, 2020.

The application fee for SBI PO 2020 exam will be Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/PWD candidates. As per the SBI PO 2020 notification, the preliminary exam would be held on December 31 2020, January 2, 4 and 5, 2021.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the SBI and carry out the steps for the application process.

SBI PO Prelim exam 2020: Follow these steps to fill application form

Click on SBI PO 2020 official website — sbi.co.in

Click on the tab 'Careers' and then 'Current Opening' .

A new page will be open. Click on SBI PO 2020 Apply Now Link. A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the tab available for 'New SBI PO 2020 Registration' .

Fill in the information needed and create an ID and Password.

Re-login and upload the scanned image, signature, left thumb impression and handwritten declaration to complete all the details in the SBI PO 2020 application form.

Candidates must carefully review all the specifics in the SBI PO application form 2020 before clicking on the final submit button.

Pay your application fee using Debit Cards, Credit Cards or Internet Banking.

An e-receipt will be produced after successful completion of the registration process and payment of fees.

A total of 2,000 jobs will be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 200 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the economically weaker section of the society. Candidates will be required to clear Prelims, Main, interview round and pre-exam training as well.

SBI PO recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Applicants must have a graduation level degree to be able to apply. Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31.

The provision has been given as results at many institutes were pending due to pandemic.

Age:

Applicants must be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply. The age is capped at 30 years. The age will be calculated as on April 4, 2020.

