SBI RBO RECRUITMENT 2022

SBI RBO recruitment 2022: Last day to register TODAY at sbi.co.in- Steps to apply here

SBI RBO recruitment process will end today, the selection will be based on shortlisting & interview. The shortlist candidates shall be interviewed by the interview committee and decision of the committee will be final and binding in this regard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The SBI RBO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies
  • The retired officer should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years
  • No specific educational qualifications are required.

SBI RBO recruitment 2022: Last day to register TODAY at sbi.co.in- Steps to apply here

SBI RBO 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) will close the online application window today for the recruitment of Retired Bank Officers (RBO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in. The SBI RBO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies. The retired officer should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. The officers voluntarily retired/ resigned/ suspended or left the Bank otherwise before superannuation are not eligible for consideration for engagement. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

SBI RBO recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in

Click on application link under “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER ON CONTRACT BASIS”

Register and login to apply

Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

Since, the applicants are retired officers of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are required. Preference will be given to Ex-officers having sufficient work experience, deep knowledge of system and procedures and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting & interview. The shortlist candidates shall be interviewed by the interview committee and decision of the committee will be final and binding in this regard.

