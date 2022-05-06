SBI SO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification to fill vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Officers (SO) positions. The online application process started on April 27.

As per the notification, as many as 35 vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SO) will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Those who are interested can apply for the above positions online by visiting the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in

Scroll down for more details about SBI SO Recruitment 2022:

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: April 27

Last Date to apply: May 17

Written Exam: June 25

Admit card: May 17

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

There are a total of 35 vacancies, of which, 7 will be recruited on a regular position, while 29 will be on a contract.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application fee

For general, OBC and EWS candidates, the application fee is Rs 750. There is no application fee for SC, ST and PWD candidates.

State Bank of India Recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates are required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website (https://bank.sbi/web/careers) and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

Candidates need to first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online applications will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the website.

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Salary

System officers post: Rs 36,000 to Rs 89,890.

Executive posts: Rs 15 to 20 lakhs

Senior Executives: Rs 19 to 24 lakhs

Senior special executives: Rs 23 lakhs to Rs 27 lakhs.