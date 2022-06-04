SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has issued a notification for the engagement of retired officers of SBI. The bank has invited applications for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank - sbi.co.in.

The candidates must note that the jobs are available on a contractual basis. The bank is looking to fill a total of 641 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the positions is June 07, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: May 18, 2022

Last date to apply: June 07, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

SBI Recruitment 2022: Salary Details

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month Reporting Authority: Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS)

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network/ AGM(S&P)

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates can check the eligibility criteria and selection process here- Detailed notification of SBI Recruitment 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Candidates can apply on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in till June 07, 2022.