New Delhi: The State Bank of India has invited applications for the engagement of retired officers of SBI. The candidates must note that the jobs are available on a contractual basis and the bank will fill a total of 641 vacant posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank - sbi.co.in.
SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
The online application process started on May 18, 2022
Last date to apply: June 07, 2022
SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts
Channel Manager Supervisor-Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts
Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts
SBI Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply
SBI Recruitment 2022: Salary Details
Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month
Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month
Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month
SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for various posts can be assessed through the detailed notification here.