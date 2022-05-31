New Delhi: The State Bank of India has invited applications for the engagement of retired officers of SBI. The candidates must note that the jobs are available on a contractual basis and the bank will fill a total of 641 vacant posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank - sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application process started on May 18, 2022

Last date to apply: June 07, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts

Channel Manager Supervisor-Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply

SBI Recruitment 2022: Salary Details

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month

Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for various posts can be assessed through the detailed notification here.

Live TV