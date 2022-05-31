हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI recruitment

SBI Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies at sbi.co.in check salary and more here

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up over 600 vacant posts in the organisation.

SBI Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies at sbi.co.in check salary and more here
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The State Bank of India has invited applications for the engagement of retired officers of SBI. The candidates must note that the jobs are available on a contractual basis and the bank will fill a total of  641 vacant posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank - sbi.co.in. 

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application process started on May 18, 2022

Last date to apply: June 07, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts

Channel Manager Supervisor-Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply 

SBI Recruitment 2022: Salary Details 

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month 

Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month 

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for various posts can be assessed through the detailed notification here.

