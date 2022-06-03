हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI recruitment

SBI Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for various vacancies at sbi.co.in; check salary, other details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank - sbi.co.in. 

Representational image

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India has invited applications for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens. SBI has issued a notification for the engagement of retired officers of SBI. The candidates must note that the jobs are available on a contractual basis. The bank is looking to fill a total of  641 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank - sbi.co.in. 

The last date to apply for the positions is June 07, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application: May 18, 2022
  • Last date to apply: June 07, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts
  • Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts
  • Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply 

SBI Recruitment 2022: Salary Details 

  • Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month Reporting Authority: Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS)
  • Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network
  • Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network/ AGM(S&P)

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates can check the eligibility criteria and selection process here- Detailed notification of SBI Recruitment 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply 

Candidates can apply on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in till June 07, 2022. 

