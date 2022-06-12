SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the application process for the recruitment of 35 vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) today (June 12). Interested candidates can apply online through the SBI's official website- sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the post is June 12, 2022.

SBI SCO Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria viz age limit, educational qualifications, experience, etc. is different for various posts for SCOs. Candidates applying for the post can assess the eligibility criteria for all the posts here.

SBI SCO recruitment: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates while SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the fee payment.

SBI SCO Recruitment: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interviews.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Current Openings " tab

Step 3: In the new tab, click on the apply link

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Direct Link To Apply

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application by filling in the required details and upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit your application form

Step 6: Take a printout of you application form for the future references