हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI recruitment

SBI Recruitment 2022: Hurry! Two days left to apply for over 600 posts at sbi.co.in - Check details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 641 vacancies of various posts in the State Bank of India.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Hurry! Two days left to apply for over 600 posts at sbi.co.in - Check details
File Photo

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 600 retired officers. The deadline for submitting an application is June 7, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 641 positions. SBI's official website, sbi.co.in, is where interested and eligible candidates can apply. Candidates should be aware that the positions are only offered on a contract basis.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: May 18, 2022

Last date to apply: June 07, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts

SBI Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply 

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts

SBI Recruitment 2022: Salary Details 

Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month Reporting Authority:

Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS)

Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network

Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network/ AGM(S&P)

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates can check the eligibility criteria and selection process here- Detailed notification of SBI Recruitment 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply 

Candidates can apply on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in till June 07, 2022. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SBI recruitmentSBI Recruitment 2022State Bank of IndiaRecruitment 2022Government jobs
Next
Story

Fourth wave scare: Covid-19 cases on rise again, India logs 4,518 new infections

Must Watch

PT3M16S

Salman Khan Receives Death Threats: Maharashtra government Increased Security for Salman and Salim Khan