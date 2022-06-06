SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 600 retired officers. The deadline for submitting an application is June 7, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 641 positions. SBI's official website, sbi.co.in, is where interested and eligible candidates can apply. Candidates should be aware that the positions are only offered on a contract basis.
SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Commencement of submission of online application: May 18, 2022
Last date to apply: June 07, 2022
SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 503 posts
SBI Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply
Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): 130 posts
Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): 08 posts
SBI Recruitment 2022: Salary Details
Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): Rs.36,000/- per month Reporting Authority:
Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS)
Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network
Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC): Rs.41,000/- per month Reporting Authority:-AGM (AC) Network/ AGM(S&P)
SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
The candidates can check the eligibility criteria and selection process here- Detailed notification of SBI Recruitment 2022
SBI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply
Candidates can apply on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in till June 07, 2022.